Tennis player Sumit Nagal drops out of singles top 100 in rankings

India's top singles player Sumit Nagal dropped out of top-100 after losing 16 points from his kitty, resulting in him sliding three spots to 101 in the latest ATP rankings.

Nagal lost 16 points as he had earned 41 ranking points last year by reaching the semifinals of the Chennai Challenger as a qualifier. He was defending those points and could earn only 25 in Bengaluru last week after losing in the semifinals.

Nagal had become one of the few Indian tennis players to crack the top 100 following his tremendous show in Chennai where he won his fifth Challenger-level title.

Sumit Nagal beats Chinese Taipei's Yu Hsiou Hsu 7-6, 6-4 in the RO32 of the ATP Challenger Pune and moves into the pre-quarterfinals! 👏🎾#Tennis | 📸 @AITA__Tennis pic.twitter.com/DxVIdEoXtP — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 20, 2024

Ramkumar Ramanathan became India's second-best singles player after climbing 42 places to 420 after a good show in the Bengaluru Open where he defeated higher-ranked players.



Another Indian in the top 500, Sasikumar Mukund dropped 20 places to reach 457.

Nagal is competing in the Pune Challenger this week. He is scheduled to take on Niki Poonacha in the second round on Thursday.

In the doubles, Rohan Bopanna continued to be world number one while Saketh Myneni entered the top 100 with a jump of 16 places. Saketh is ranked 89th in the world while his partner Yuki Bhambri is ranked 60th.

Among other Indians in the top 100, N Sriram Balaji is at 80th, Vijay Sundar is at 81st, and Anirudh Chandrasekar is at 94th.