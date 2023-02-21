Sumit Nagal wins thriller in Bengaluru Open, reaches Round of 16

Sumit Nagal kept India's hopes alive in the Bengaluru Open with a thrilling win over Ly Nam Hoang of Vietnam in the Round of 32 at the KSLTA Stadium here on Tuesday.

Nagal notched up an intensely-fought 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-4 win over Hoang.

Two other Indians, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and SD Prajwal, however, crashed out of the Round of 32.



Prajnesh had his moments against Serbian Hamad Medjedovic but the latter was way better in the crucial moments, emerging a 6-3, 6-4 winner.

Karnataka ład Prajwal, on the other hand, could not counter Taipei’s Jason Jung and bowed out after a 2-6, 2-6 defeat.

Nagal made up for those disappointments to a certain extent, getting better of a sticky Nam Hoang.

The first set drifted into a tie-break after both the players traded a couple of breaks in the early part. The Indian came up with a solid game in the tie-break to build a 6-3 lead and then grabbed the set.

Nam Hoang produced a grittier show in the second set winning it 7-5. Nagal and Nam Hoang again traded breaks in the third set but the Indian managed to hold his nerve in the 10th game to earn the decisive break, closing out the match.

Earlier, Max Purcell, who had won the title in Chennai a couple of days ago, shocked No. 4 seed Sebastian Ofner of Austria in a tight three-set contest 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3.

However, it was the end of the road for Leo Borg, son of legendary Bjorn Borg, as he lost to Yu Hsiou Hsu 2-6, 3-6.