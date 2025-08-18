Tennis: Sriram Balaji-Rithvik Bollipalli finish runner-up at ATP 125 Challenger in Sumter

The Indian tennis men's doubles pair of Rithvik Bollipalli and Sriram Balaji finished as runner-ups at the 2025 ATP 125 Challenger in Sumter, United States on Sunday.

The second seeded Indian duo went down 4-6, (3)6-7 in straight sets to the American pair of Ryan Seggerman and Patrik Trhac in the final.

Balaji and Bollipalli did not have the best of starts against the fourth seeded Americans as their serve was broken in the very first game of the match.

The Indians were always playing catch-up from there on as Seggerman and Trhac left no room for error. Though Balaji and Bollipalli held all their serves from that point on in the first set, they failed to equalise and conceded it 4-6.

Balaji and Bollipalli continued their good work in the second set, holding all their serves. However, as was the case in the first set, they failed to break which forced a set tie-breaker.

Seggerman and Trhac proved too hot to handle in the tie-breaks, as they won it 3-7 to secure the title.