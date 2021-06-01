Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Tennis

Sports world reacts after Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open— LIVE Updates

Osaka, one of the biggest names in women's sport, explained she has been suffering from depression for almost 3 years

Sports world reacts after Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open— LIVE Updates
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-06-01T08:49:32+05:30

Let's take a look at some of the reaction to the announcement, in which Osaka said she has suffered from "bouts of depression" for nearly three years.

Live Updates

>Load More
Tennis French Open 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X