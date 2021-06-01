Tennis
Sports world reacts after Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open— LIVE Updates
Osaka, one of the biggest names in women's sport, explained she has been suffering from depression for almost 3 years
Let's take a look at some of the reaction to the announcement, in which Osaka said she has suffered from "bouts of depression" for nearly three years.
Live Updates
- 1 Jun 2021 3:19 AM GMT
I'm so glad she's speaking about it — Indian shooter Heena Sidhu
"The best of us need time for self-care n recovery. Depression can be extremely challenging. I'm so glad she's speaking about it n showing everyone that one needs to listen to their body and soul, so one day it can do what it does best- Make you an even better version of yourself."
- 1 Jun 2021 3:16 AM GMT
Serena Williams offers support to Osaka
"The only thing I feel is that I feel for Naomi. I feel like I wish I could give her a hug because I know what it's like. Like I said, I've been in those positions. We have different personalities, and people are different. Not everyone is the same. I'm thick (skinned). Other people are thin. Everyone is different and everyone handles things differently. "You just have to let her handle it the way she wants to, in the best way she thinks she can, and that's the only thing I can say. I think she's doing the best that she can."
- 1 Jun 2021 3:09 AM GMT
Mental Health is nothing to criticise — Former top 10 player Mardy Fish
"Please take your mental health seriously. Without my support system, I truly believe I would not be here today. Here for you, Naomi Osaka."
- 1 Jun 2021 3:04 AM GMT
French Tennis Federation President Gilles Moretton reacts —
“We are sorry and sad for Naomi Osaka that she has withdrawn from the tournament.”