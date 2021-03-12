Sports Ministry provides Rs 2.5 lakh financial assistance to deaf tennis player

The Sports Ministry provided monetary assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh to deaf tennis player Jafreen Shaik so that she can continue her training des in the quest to win a gold in the Summer Deaflympics scheduled in Brazil later this year or next year. The financial assistance was provided from the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons (PDUNWFS).

Twenty-three-year-old Jafreen won India's first medal (bronze) at the Deaflympics in tennis in 2017 in the mixed doubles event, where she partnered with Prithvi Shekhar. She had also represented India at the 2013 Deaflympics.



Jafreen resides in her maternal uncle's house on payment of nominal rent and is being unable to make ends meet. To fulfil Jafreen's training requirements, her father, Zakeer Ahmed had to sell his only residential house in Bangalore.



Jafreen hopes to bag a sponsorship to undergo training at the PBI Academy in Bangalore with a one year preparation for the upcoming Deaflympic