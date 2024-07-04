Sports Ministry clears funding for two ATP tournaments for Bopanna-Balaji

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved Tennis ace Rohan Bopanna’s request for assistance for him and his men’s doubles partner Sriram Balaji to compete in two ATP Tour events ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji will head to Hamburg and Umaag along with their coach and physiotherapist to compete in the ATP 500 events before they head to Paris.

MOC also approved requests of shooters Rhythm Sangwan, Sarabjot Singh, Vijayveer, and Anish Bhanwala for assistance towards expenses of personal coaches or trainers during the Olympic Training Camp in Volmerange and the Paris Olympic Games 2024 at Chateauroux. Target Olympic Podium Scheme will cover the cost of their flight, board and lodging, visa, and local transport.

Skeet shooters Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka’s requests for assistance to train with personal coaches Riccardo Fillipelli in Arrezo, Italy, and Ennio Falco at the Tiro A Volo Falco range in Capua, Italy respectively were also approved by MOC.

During the meeting, MOC decided to extend assistance to Steeplechasers Avinash Sable and Parul Chaudhary as well as their coach Scott Simmons to training in St. Moritz, Switzerland, for 24 days before the Olympic Games.

The Women’s Relay 4x400m team’s request for assistance to procure equipment and table tennis player Harmeet Desai’s request to support training in Biberach, Germany, and the purchase of various consumables as well fee for support staff were also approved by the MOC.