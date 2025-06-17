Shrivalli Bhamidipaty wins Billie Jean King Cup Heart award

India’s young tennis sensation Shrivalli Bhamidipaty has been awarded the prestigious Billie Jean King Cup Heart Award for the Asia/Oceania Group I zone.

The award, given by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), recognises players who demonstrate exceptional courage, commitment, and team spirit while representing their nations in the Billie Jean King Cup, the world’s premier international women’s team tennis competition.

With this honour, Shrivalli becomes only the third Indian woman to receive this award, joining the ranks of tennis legends Sania Mirza (2020) and Ankita Raina (2022).

Shrivalli’s award-winning performance came during her debut campaign for India in the Asia/Oceania Group I ties earlier this year, where she delivered an unbeaten run across five matches. Her consistent form and calm demeanor under pressure played a crucial role in helping India retain its position in Group I.

The award is determined through a combination of public voting and expert panel review, reflecting both her impact on the court and the inspiration she brought to her team and fans.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) confirmed the news via its official handle on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting Shrivalli’s five consecutive victories and calling her “One Heart” in a reference to the award’s theme. The post celebrated her contribution to Indian tennis and called her nomination a proud moment for the nation. The tweet can be viewed here.





Hailing from Hyderabad, the 23-year-old Shrivalli has steadily risen through the ranks of Indian tennis, with notable performances on the ITF circuit. Known for her solid baseline play, strong doubles skills, and mental resilience, she has already established herself as one of the most promising talents in Indian women’s tennis. This award further cements her reputation as a team player and a fierce competitor.

The Billie Jean King Cup Heart Award holds special significance as it not only rewards skill but also honours emotional strength, leadership, and national pride. It has become one of the most respected recognitions in international team tennis. With Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina as her predecessors, Shrivalli’s inclusion in this elite list reflects her potential to be a leading figure in India’s tennis future.

As Indian tennis looks to nurture its next generation of stars, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty’s achievement marks a moment of inspiration for young athletes across the country. Her journey so far, marked by dedication and quiet determination, offers a glimpse into the bright future of Indian women’s tennis on the global stage.