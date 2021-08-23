Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Tennis: Sania Mirza-Christina Mchale reach Cleveland Championships quarterfinals
India's Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale entered the quarterfinals of the Cleveland Championships with a straight-sets win over Oksana Kalashnikova and Andreea Mitu here.
The Indo-American pair triumphed in their women's doubles pre-quarterfinals 6-3 6-2 over the duo from Georgia and Romania on Sunday night.
Sania and her partner from the USA dominated the match thoroughly and never allowed their opponents a chance to stage a comeback after comfortably winning the first set.
The second set was no different as they won without breaking a sweat to progress into the quarterfinals of the tournament.
