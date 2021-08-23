Top
TOKYO Paralympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Tennis

Tennis: Sania Mirza-Christina Mchale reach Cleveland Championships quarterfinals

India's Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale entered the quarterfinals of the Cleveland Championships

Sania Mirza and Christina Mchale at Cleveland Championship (Source: olympics)
X

Sania Mirza and Christina Mchale at Cleveland Championship (Source: olympics)

By

PTI

Updated: 2021-08-23T13:33:47+05:30

India's Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale entered the quarterfinals of the Cleveland Championships with a straight-sets win over Oksana Kalashnikova and Andreea Mitu here.

The Indo-American pair triumphed in their women's doubles pre-quarterfinals 6-3 6-2 over the duo from Georgia and Romania on Sunday night.

Sania and her partner from the USA dominated the match thoroughly and never allowed their opponents a chance to stage a comeback after comfortably winning the first set.

The second set was no different as they won without breaking a sweat to progress into the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Tennis Sania Mirza 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X