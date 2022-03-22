RoundGlass Tennis Academy to offer 100 percent coaching scholarship to 20 players

The RoundGlass tennis academy will offer 100 per cent coaching scholarship, which will also include sponsorship for competitions abroad, to 20 players, who will be selected through three-day trials, starting April 7.

A maximum of 16 boys (U12, U14, and U16) and four local girls will be selected for the fully-sponsored programme that includes access to facilities such as fitness training, sports nutrition, sports science, and mental conditioning.

Renowned Indian coach Aditya Sachdeva, the technical director of the Chandigarh based academy, said, "We are offering committed players from across the country an opportunity to train in a manner and at a level not seen in junior tennis in India yet."

Sachdeva has trained India's top player Yuki Bhambri during his stint as a coach in the national capital. "There is no lack of talent in India but early exposure and fund crunch is a big issue that's why we want to pick these players early to give them required exposure. We will also take care of their educational needs. We have a hostel, they will live and study there."

Interested players can register for the trials by March 31. "Even the top Indian players in different age groups can appear for trials."