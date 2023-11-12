Rohit Rajpal reappointed as India's Davis Cup captain until December 2024

Rohit Rajpal was reappointed as the non-playing captain of the Indian Davis Cup team until the end of 2024 on Saturday by the All India Tennis Association (AITA).

The AITA said the decision was taken after careful consideration and evaluation of Rajpal's successful tenure as captain.

"We are delighted to extend Rohit Rajpal's tenure as the captain of our esteemed Davis Cup team. His leadership qualities, vast knowledge of the game, and ability to bring out the best in our players make him an invaluable asset. We have full faith in his capabilities and believe that he will continue to steer the team towards greater success in the upcoming Davis Cup campaign," Secretary General Anil Dhupar said in a statement.

Rajpal was named as the non-playing captain of the Indian team in 2019, when Mahesh Bhupathi said that the side would not travel to Pakistan, forcing the tie to be played in Kazakhstan.

Rajpal has been the non-playing captain for ties against Croatia, Finland, Denmark, and Norway. India's only victory was a 4-0 win against Denmark on the grass courts at the Delhi Gymkhana Club, in March 2022.

The Indians lost the away tie to Denmark 2-3 in February this year and got relegated to World Group 2.

In September this year, India completed a 4-1 rout of Morocco in Lucknow to secure a place in the 2024 Davis Cup World Group I playoffs under Rajpal's captaincy.

India is slated to play Pakistan in the Group 1 playoff tie at Islamabad in February 2024.