Rohan Bopanna, Darderi & Moutet to lead Tennis Premier League Season 7

The Tennis Premier League (TPL) is gearing up for a landmark Season 7, set to take place from December 9 to 14, 2025, at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This season promises to deliver an electrifying showcase of global tennis talent, headlined by India’s very own two-time Grand Slam champion Rohan Bopanna, alongside World No. 29 Luciano Darderi (Italy), World No. 38 Corentin Moutet (France), and World No. 39 Alexandre Muller (France).

As the Season 7 auction approaches on October 9 in Mumbai, eight franchises are preparing to build their squads around these marquee stars, ensuring one of the most competitive and entertaining seasons in TPL history.

Rohan Bopanna, who made his TPL debut last year, will once again represent SG Pipers Bengaluru. At 45, the Indian legend continues to inspire fans worldwide as the oldest player to win both a Grand Slam and an ATP Masters 1000 title.

Joining him is Italy’s Luciano Darderi, currently at the peak of his career, who will feature for Rajasthan Rangers, and France’s Corentin Moutet, representing the Gurgaon Grand Slammers. Adding further international firepower are Alexandre Muller (Gujarat Panthers), Arthur Rinderknech (Hyderabad Strikers), Damir Dzhumhur (Yash Mumbai Eagles), Tomas Martin Etcheverry (GS Delhi Aces), and Dalibor Svrcina (Chennai Smashers).

Now in its seventh consecutive season, TPL has cemented its position as one of India’s most successful sporting properties — becoming only the fourth professional league in the country to achieve this milestone. Backed by tennis legends Leander Paes, Sania Mirza, and Mahesh Bhupathi (CEO – SG Pipers), alongside Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sonali Bendre Behl, the league continues to merge sport, entertainment, and digital engagement like never before.

Kunal Thakkur, Co-founder of TPL, said, “This year, we have some of the world’s best names like Luciano Darderi, Corentin Moutet, and Alexandre Muller alongside our very own Grand Slam champion Rohan Bopanna. Having athletes of this calibre not only raises the level of competition but also inspires the next generation of Indian tennis players.”

Mrunal Jain, Co-founder of TPL, added, “The line-up this year reflects the global appeal of TPL. With international stars playing for Indian franchises, fans can expect the most competitive and entertaining season yet.”

Leander Paes, Brand Ambassador of GS Delhi Aces, shared, “Tennis Premier League has grown into one of India’s finest sporting properties. Season 7 promises to be the most exciting edition yet, with world-class players competing alongside India’s best talents in a truly engaging format.”

With eight powerhouse franchises — GS Delhi Aces, SG Pipers Bengaluru, Gurgaon Grand Slammers, Chennai Smashers, Yash Mumbai Eagles, Hyderabad Strikers, Gujarat Panthers, and Rajasthan Rangers — TPL Season 7 is all set to deliver a spectacular week of world-class tennis, passion, and entertainment in Ahmedabad this December.