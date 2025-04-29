Tennis: Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri's matches delayed after power outage at Madrid Open

The matches of Indian tennis doubles players Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri at the 2025 Madrid Open ATP 1000 were delayed due to a power outage on Monday.

This development came after a widespread power outage struck the Spanish capital, forcing players off the court.

The 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov and his opponent Jacob Fearnley had to leave the court midway into their match as the scoreboards went dark and overhead cameras lost power.

Matteo Arnaldi, who upset Novak Djokovic on Saturday, leading against Damir Dzumhur when their round of 32 match was stopped as well.

“Two singles matches and one doubles match at the ATP Masters 1000 event were underway when power was lost at 12:34 p.m. local time,” the ATP said on its official website.

Elsewhere, women's singles fourth seed Coco Gauff had her post match interview cut short as the microphone lost its power.

India's Rohan Bopanna was to open his Madrid Open campaign along with Ben Shelton on Monday.

Yuki Bhambri, meanwhile, was also scheduled to play his men's doubles Round of 32 match with Robert Galloway.

The prevailing situation in Madrid forced both matches to be postponed.