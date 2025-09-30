Japan Open 2025: Rohan Bopanna finish runner-up

Rohan Bopanna and his Japanese partner Takeru Yuzuki finished runners-up at the Japan Open Tennis Championships final in Tokyo on Monday.

Dream run for wildcard duo fell just short against second seeds Hugo Nys (Monaco) and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (France), losing 5-7, 5-7.

The match was tightly contested, with several break points and long rallies, but the experience and consistency of Nys and Roger-Vasselin ultimately made the difference.

At 45, Bopanna continues to defy age on the ATP Tour.

Already the oldest man to win a major title, the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion, and the oldest first-time doubles world No. 1, he now becomes the second-oldest tour-level men’s doubles finalist in the Open Era, a milestone previously held only by John McEnroe.

Bopanna and Yuzuki’s run to the final was remarkable. In the quarter-finals, they defeated third seeds Maximo Gonzalez (Argentina) and Andres Molteni (Argentina) 7-6(5), 7-6(4).

The semi-final match was another dramatic thriller, as they saved three match points to upset top seeds Christian Harrison (USA) and Evan King (USA) 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (18-16).

Despite falling in the final to Nys and Roger-Vasselin, the run adds another remarkable chapter to Bopanna’s storied career.

The Indian star, who won the Australian Open and Miami Masters titles at 43, has now reached 64 career tour-level finals and amassed 537 tour-level doubles wins, including 26 ATP doubles titles.

His performance in Tokyo underscores his enduring excellence and places him alongside doubles legends like John McEnroe, who reached a tour-level doubles final at age 47.