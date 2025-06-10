Rohan Bopanna falls out of top-50 for first time in 15 years

Indian tennis has taken a beating on the ATP rankings this week, with a sharp decline in singles and doubles standings for two of the country’s top players.

Veteran Rohan Bopanna has dropped out of the ATP top-50 for the first time since June 2010.

The 45-year-old, known for his powerful serve and experience on the doubles circuit, is now ranked 53rd, down 20 spots following the French Open. Bopanna had made history just last year by becoming the oldest player to be ranked world No. 1 in doubles.

On the other hand, Sumit Nagal, once among the most promising names in Indian men’s singles, has dropped to world No. 233, his lowest ranking in nearly two years.

The 27-year-old has suffered a steep fall of 63 spots, owing to a string of early exits which reflects a rough patch on the ATP circuit

Nagal had last fallen out of the top 200 back in July 2023 when he was ranked 231. Since then, he had shown steady improvement, peaking at a career-high ranking of 68 in July 2024.

However, a string of poor results in 2025 has reversed that momentum. Despite starting this year inside the top-100, Nagal has lost a staggering 142 places in just five months. His failure to qualify for the French Open marks a low point after appearing in five consecutive Grand Slam main draws since the 2024 Australian Open.

Bhambri, India’s highest-ranked doubles player

Yuki Bhambri has now become India’s highest-ranked doubles player at No. 35, climbing six spots. Other Indian doubles players in the top-100 include N Sriram Balaji (72), Rithvik Bollipalli (77), and Vijay Sundar Prashanth (100).

On the singles front, the drop in form for Nagal further widens the gap between India’s top-ranked player and the rest. Sasikumar Mukund follows far behind at 430, with Karan Singh (445), Aryan Shah (483), and Dev Javia (621) trailing in the rankings.