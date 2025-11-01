Rohan Bopanna announces retirement from professional Tennis

Indian tennis icon Rohan Bopanna has officially announced his retirement from professional tennis, bringing to a close a remarkable career that spanned over two decades and inspired a generation of players.

His final appearance came at the Paris Masters 1000, where he partnered Alexander Bublik — a fitting farewell at a venue that has held special significance in his journey.

Reflecting on his decision, Bopanna wrote on Instagram,

“How do you bid farewell to something that gave your life its meaning? After 20 unforgettable years on tour, it’s time… I’m officially hanging up my racquet. From chopping wood in Coorg to strengthen my serve, to standing under the lights of the biggest arenas in the world — it feels surreal. Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life.”





The 45-year-old leaves behind a legacy defined by longevity, passion, and perseverance. In 2024, Bopanna became both the oldest Grand Slam champion and the oldest World No.1 in doubles, milestones that showcased his timeless excellence.

A four-time Olympian, Bopanna came agonisingly close to a medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics with Sania Mirza, finishing fourth. He also served as a cornerstone of India’s Davis Cup team for more than 20 years.

Though stepping away from competition, Bopanna remains deeply connected to the sport. Through the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy and his collaboration with UTR Pro Tennis, he continues to nurture India’s next generation of tennis talent, ensuring his impact on the game endures long beyond his playing days.