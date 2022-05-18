Ramkumar Ramanathan exits French Open Qualifying event

Ramkumar Ramanathan bowed out of the French Open Qualifying event with a straight set defeat against 18-year-old French player Sean Cuenin, bringing curtains on India's singles challenge at the major event on Wednesday.

Ramkumar's 6-7 (6) 4-6 defeat against a player, who is ranked 595, means that none of India's singles player will compete in the main draw of the Clay Court Grand Slam.

Cuenin Cuts Through



Last year, Sean Cuenin joined compatriots Luca Van Assche, Arthur Fils, and Giovanni Mpetschi Perricard to lock down an all-French lineup in RG boy's singles.



This year, he's making a dash for the men's draw.



Cuenin defeats Ramkumar Ramanathan, 7-6 (6), 6-4 pic.twitter.com/y9YRMwtp9h — Tick Tock Tennis (@TickTockTennis) May 18, 2022

Ramkumar, ranked 178th, had knocked out ninth seed and world number 114, Yannick Hanfmann from Germany in the opening round but could not sustain the momentum.



Sumit Nagal and Yuki Bhambri have already exited from the qualifying event of the clay court major.

Nagal, who has returned to competitive tennis after recovering from a surgery, had lost to Argentina's Pedro Cachin (ranked 152). Bhambri, who is also on a comeback trail, had lost 3-6 5-7 to Altug Celikbilek (183) from Turkey.