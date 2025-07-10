State-level tennis player Radhika Yadav fatally shot by father over social media row

A 25-year-old state-level tennis player, Radhika Yadav was reportedly shot dead by her father at their residence in Gurugram on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 10:30 AM at their family home in Sector 57. According to preliminary investigations by the Gurugram Police, the shooting followed a heated argument between Radhika and her father, reportedly over a social media video she had recently posted.

Authorities said that the altercation escalated quickly, after which her father allegedly took out his licensed revolver and fired three rounds at her. Radhika was critically injured and rushed to a nearby private hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Confirming the sequence of events, Sandeep Kumar, Public Relations Officer for Gurugram Police, stated to Hindustan Times: “Initial inquiry suggests the disagreement was over a reel posted on social media. The father became agitated during the exchange and opened fire. The revolver used in the shooting has been recovered from the house.”

The Station House Officer of Sector 56 Police Station, Rajender Kumar, added that the police were first alerted by the hospital where Radhika was taken. “By the time officers reached the hospital, she had unfortunately passed away. Statements from the family indicated the father was directly involved,” he said.

Radhika Yadav had represented the state at various levels and had shown promise on the international stage. According to tenniskhelo.com, she was ranked 113 in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) doubles rankings, and was once among the top 200 in the category. Born on March 23, 2000, she had been steadily rising in the circuit, admired for her dedication and potential.

Police investigations are ongoing, and the father has been taken into custody.