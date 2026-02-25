Pune ATP 75 Challenger: Manas Dhamne reaches quarter-finals

Manas Dhamne continued his fine form at the 2026 Maha Open ATP Challenger 75 Men's Tennis Championship, storming into the men's singles quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Having entered the tournament as a wildcard, Dhamne thrilled the home crowd by defeating former top-50 player Ilya Ivashka. Unfortunately, the latter retired while trailing 3-6.

Dhamne looked confident and composed, striking cleanly from the backcourt before the Belarusian was forced to pull out due to injury. The Indian will now take on Croatia’s Duje Ajdukovic in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Siddhant-Donski continue good form

In the doubles first round, top seeds Siddhant Banthia (India) and Alexander Donski (Bulgaria) overcame a stiff first-set challenge to beat Luca Castelnuovo (Switzerland) and Uisung Park (Korea) 7-6(5), 6-2.

After clinching a closely contested tie-break, the top pair ran away with the second set to close out the contest. They had won the Delhi Open men's doubles title last week.

Indian wildcards Saketh Myneni and Digvijaypratap Singh impressed with a solid 6-3, 6-3 victory over Japan’s Masamichi Imamura and Kokoro Isomura, displaying sharp net play and effective teamwork.