Tigers, Crusaders win big as Pro Tennis League Season 4 kicks off

Delhi: Season 4 of the Pro Tennis League started with an exciting day as DMG Delhi Crusaders, Paramount Proec Tigers, Stag Babolat Yoddhas and Gurgaon Sapphires won their respective games.

With the likes of Ramkumar Ramanathan, Divij Sharan, Vishnu Vardhan and many more talents in action, the league will continue on the second day with the next round of matches.

Earlier in the day, Pro Tennis League Co-Founder Mr Aditya Khanna said, "This is the biggest season we are ever going to have with 64 players participating in eight different teams. We have created a unique format, a quick format where eight players will be playing nine matches mix of men's singles, men's doubles, women's singles, mixed doubles and junior singles as well. So, it is going to be a point-based format where every point will count."

Ex-Indian tennis star Zeeshan Ali remarked, "I think the format of PTL is amazing and the league system in India is becoming a big thing which is great for all the players. It's very good for juniors who can come and learn from the top professional players of India during the tournament. I would say it is like T20 tennis because you get a lot of matches in three hours. So, it's an exciting format which is attracting a lot of top players of the country."



"PTL is going to be a fun event and I am really excited to be back here to play in the tournament. I am thankful to the organizers for coming up with the fourth edition of the tournament and I am excited to play in it and show my tennis to the audience," commented Ramkumar Ramanathan.

Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) president Mr Rohit Rajpal also felt happy with the fourth edition of PTL. "As DLTA, I am really happy that the fourth edition of the tournament is taking place and the draw is almost double what it was the last time. We have 64 players and I see a lot of familiar Davis Cup players here as well. So, I think overall it's great that the PTL keeps growing with every edition and special thanks to the team owners who keep supporting the tournament and helping the Indian tennis grow in the right direction," he concluded.

National Coach and Paramount Proec Tigers player Zeeshan Ali thinks that these young players can prove to be a dark horse for their respective team this season 🔥#protennisleague pic.twitter.com/lb3GzAXp3K — Pro Tennis League (@ProTennisLeagu1) November 29, 2022

Divij Sharan stated, "This is the first time I am playing in the league. It's in Delhi and I am here so, I am super excited to play in PTL. The format is really exciting and it is going to be a lot of fun playing in the tournament. I think it gives a chance to the junior players to play and interact with the senior players. We have been playing in the circuit for so many years and have gained a lot of experience. So, the junior players can get a lot of things from us in terms of knowledge and we are happy to share our experience with all the players in the tournament."



A total of 64 top international and Indian players are participating in the league this time, who all will be divided into eight teams - Bangalore Challengers, DMG Delhi Crusaders, Gurgaon Sapphires, Jodhpur Sankara, Lucknow Aviators, Meerut Stag Babolat Yoddhas, Proveri Supersmashers, and Paramount Proec Tigers.



The Pro Tennis League will be played across two legs over a period of four days between December 1st to December 4th.