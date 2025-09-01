Tennis Premier League Season 7 to be held in Ahmedabad

India’s only professional tennis league, the Tennis Premier League (TPL), held under the auspices of the All India Tennis Association (AITA), is gearing up for its much-awaited Season 7 from December 9 to 14 at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Marking its first-ever move outside Maharashtra, this landmark edition not only signifies a new chapter in the league’s journey but also makes TPL the fourth sporting league in India to reach the milestone of 7th season.

The eight-franchise competition, backed by icons such as Leander Paes, Sania Mirza, Mahesh Bhupathi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sonali Bendre, will feature international tennis stars ranked between 30 and 50 in the ATP, alongside India’s top players, including two-time Grand Slam champion Rohan Bopanna. Renowned for its unique 25-point format, TPL has carved a niche for its exciting, fast-paced play that continues to captivate audiences both in India and around the globe. Ahmedabad, rapidly emerging as one of India’s leading sporting hubs, will serve as a fitting stage for the league. Over the past year, Tennis Premier League has deepened its association with the Gujarat State Tennis Association by conducting tournaments across age groups and supporting young players through the Race to Gold Scholarships, thereby strengthening its grassroots presence in the state through the TPL App. Expressing his excitement, Kunal Thakkur, Co-Founder, TPL, said “We are delighted to bring TPL to Gujarat for the very first time. The city’s energy, infrastructure, and passion for sports make it an ideal host. Season 7 promises to be a special edition, delivering world-class tennis action for fans in Ahmedabad.” Mrunal Jain, Co-Founder, TPL, added: “The Gujarat University Tennis Stadium offers excellent facilities, and expanding into newer markets like Ahmedabad allows us to give fans across India a closer experience of top-tier tennis” "For the first time in the history of Gujarat, top-level ATP-ranked players between 30 and 50 are coming to our state. This will be a real shot in the arm for tennis in Gujarat." – Shrimal Bhatt, Hon. Secretary, Gujarat State Tennis Association. TPL stands out for its unique model of nurturing talent at the grassroots while simultaneously showcasing tennis at the highest level. TPL has been actively engaged at the grassroots level across more than 20 cities, conducting over 400 tournaments in a single calendar year.



