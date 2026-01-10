Bengaluru Open 2026: Pedro Martinez lifts singles crown

Top seed Pedro Martinez claimed the singles title at the 10th Dafa News Bengaluru Open 2026 after defeating Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov 7-6(5), 6-3 in the final at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium on Saturday.

The Spaniard’s victory earned him 125 ATP ranking points and a winner’s cheque of USD 33,650.



The rain-interrupted final saw both players trade heavy baseline exchanges in a tightly contested opening set. Martinez pressed early on Skatov’s serve but was repeatedly denied by the Kazakh’s defensive resilience.

Skatov raised his level midway through the set, pushing Martinez into extended rallies and saving multiple set points to force a tie-break. Martinez, however, capitalised on a handful of unforced errors to edge the breaker and take the opening set.

Carrying the momentum into the second set, Martinez broke serve in the opening game and began dictating play with cleaner ball-striking and precise depth.

Skatov attempted to stay in contention with aggressive returns, but the Spaniard maintained control and sealed the match with a second break in the ninth game. The title marks another strong Challenger-level showing for Martinez, a former top-40 player on the ATP Tour.

Barrientos and Kittay clinch doubles title

In the doubles final, Colombian Nicolas Barrientos and American Benjamin Kittay overcame French pair Arthur Reymond and Luca Sanchez 7-6(9), 7-5. After trading early breaks in both sets, Barrientos and Kittay held their nerve in key moments, producing strong returns in the first-set tie-break before capitalising on a late error in the second to secure the championship and USD 9,900 in prize money.



