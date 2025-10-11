Parthsarthi, Tavish clinch U-16 titles at National Tennis Championship

Top seed Parthsarthi Mundhe and eighth seed Tavish Pahwa emerged victorious in the U-16 categories of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship 2025 at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Saturday.

In the Girls’ U-16 Singles final, Parthsarthi defeated Shreeniti Chowdhury 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 in a thrilling three-set encounter. After a flawless opening set, she faced a strong comeback from Shreeniti but held her nerve to claim the championship in one hour and 57 minutes.

In the Boys’ U-16 Singles final, Tavish Pahwa overpowered Mannan Ashok Agarwal 6-2, 6-3 with consistent baseline play and crucial service breaks, securing the title in straight sets.

In the U-14 categories, Jensi Kanabar stunned top seed Padma Priya Rameshkumar 6-2, 6-2 to lift the Girls’ title, while Harsh Marwaha defeated fifth seed Aarav Mulay 6-2, 6-2 to win the Boys’ title. Both juniors displayed strong court control and remarkable composure throughout their matches.

Doubles finals also saw thrilling contests. In the Boys’ U-16 Doubles, Tavish paired with Prakaash Sarran to overcome Mannan Ashok Agarwal and Om Ramesh Patel 1-6, 7-5, 10-6. In the Girls’ U-16 Doubles, Parthsarthi and Akansha Ghosh won 6-2, 7-6 against Sanmitha Harini Lokesh and Deepshika Vinay Agamurthy.

U-14 Doubles titles went to Kaustubh Singh & Vivaan Mirdha (Boys) and Padma Priya Rameshkumar & Shazfa SK (Girls), highlighting emerging talent in junior tennis circuits.

All winners received kit allowances, while winners and runners-up in the U-16 and U-14 singles were awarded tennis scholarships worth ₹25,000 each, supporting the next generation of Indian tennis stars.