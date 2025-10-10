Tennis: Parikshit Somani has been provisionally suspended for Anti-Doping violation

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has announced that Parikshit Somani, a 25-year-old tennis player from India, has been provisionally suspended under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP).

According to the ITIA, Somani was issued a pre-charge notice of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation on 23 September 2025 under Article 2.1 (presence of a prohibited substance in a player’s sample) and/or Article 2.2 (use of a prohibited substance without a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption).

Somani, who achieved a career-high world doubles ranking of No. 256 in July 2025, provided an in-competition sample during an ATP Challenger event in Astana, Kazakhstan, on 31 July 2025.

Laboratory analysis of the sample found the presence of trimetazidine, a substance prohibited under the TADP in the category of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators (Section S4.4 of the 2025 WADA Prohibited List).

Indian tennis player Parikshit Somani has been provisionally suspended under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme. — International Tennis Integrity Agency (@itia_tennis) October 9, 2025

Since trimetazidine is classified as a non-specified substance, the finding triggers a mandatory provisional suspension. The suspension has been in effect since 23 September 2025, and, as of this date, Somani has not appealed the decision.

While provisionally suspended, the player is barred from competing in, coaching at, or attending any tennis events authorized or sanctioned by members of the ITIA, including the ATP, ITF, WTA, Tennis Australia, Fédération Française de Tennis, Wimbledon, and the USTA, as well as any national tennis association.

The ITIA, an independent organization established by its tennis members, is responsible for promoting, encouraging, and safeguarding the integrity of professional tennis worldwide.