Nirupama Mankad, the woman who walked into Wimbledon before India was ready for her

Indian tennis did not begin under television lights. It did not begin with endorsement deals, travelling physios, or packed press conferences. For Indian women, it began quietly, with a teenager who carried a racquet across continents at a time when the idea itself was extraordinary.

Nirupama Mankad walked into that world long before it was ready for her.

Born in Karachi in 1947 into a family where tennis was already a language, her father G. Vasant was one of India’s leading players, the sport was never distant. But inheritance alone does not take an athlete to the top of a continent at seventeen.

In 1965, while Indian women’s sport was still negotiating for space even at home, she won the Asian women’s tennis championship. In the same year, she travelled to play the Wimbledon junior event, stepping onto the most iconic lawns in tennis not as part of a system, but as an individual carrying her country with her.

That journey, in the context of its time, was radical.

For the next thirteen years, Indian women’s tennis had a constant. From 1965 to 1978, Nirupama Mankad remained the country’s top-ranked player, a stretch of dominance built on relentless consistency.

She collected national titles, returned year after year as the player to beat, and established a level of authority that turned her into the reference point for the sport in India. Her contemporaries were accomplished athletes in their own right, but the distance between them and Mankad was measured not just in trophies but in presence, she was the one who kept winning, the one who kept travelling, the one who kept representing.

In 1971, she reached the main draw at Wimbledon in mixed doubles alongside Anand Amritraj, becoming the first Indian woman in the modern era to do so. Today, such a moment would be replayed endlessly. In her time, it passed with quiet acknowledgement, another achievement added to a career that was unfolding largely outside the glare of public memory.

To understand her international success is to understand the conditions she played under. There were no structured tours for Indian women, no financial backing that allowed uninterrupted seasons abroad, no federation machinery that planned exposure. Overseas competition meant long journeys, personal arrangements, and the constant challenge of sustaining a career from a country that had not yet built pathways for women in global sport.

And yet she won. She competed across the European circuit, reached the latter stages of tournaments, lifted international titles, including one in Nairobi, and returned home to remain the undisputed No. 1. Her career finals tally, her multiple singles and doubles titles, and her long reign at the top were not products of a system. They were acts of persistence.

Recognition arrived in 1980 in the form of the Arjuna Award, by which time her playing career had already shaped a generation. It was the official acknowledgement of a contribution that had been unfolding for more than a decade, the building of Indian women’s tennis as a competitive international presence.

Her life remained woven into Indian sport. She married Ashok Mankad, the Indian Test cricketer and son of Vinoo Mankad, and their son Harsh would go on to represent India in the Davis Cup. But to see her story only through the prism of a famous sporting family is to miss its central truth. Nirupama Mankad was not a continuation of a legacy. She was a beginning.

There is a particular fate reserved for pioneers. They arrive too early for the spotlight that later generations will enjoy. Their achievements become starting points for others, and in the process, their own names fade from everyday conversation. Indian women’s tennis, now able to measure itself through Grand Slam appearances and global rankings, stands on ground that she first cleared.

Every time an Indian woman walks into a major draw today, she walks along a path that did not exist until Nirupama Mankad created it.

She travelled when travel itself was a barrier. She competed when there was no structure to support her. She remained at the top for over a decade in a sport that had not yet learned how to celebrate its women. She proved, long before proof was fashionable, that an Indian woman belonged on the world’s biggest courts.