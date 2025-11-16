The Netherlands sweep India 3–0 in the Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs in Bengaluru

The Netherlands completed a commanding 3–0 victory over India on Sunday in the Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs, closing out the tie in clinical fashion at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium.

In the opening singles rubber, Dutch player Koevermans produced a composed, high-energy performance to defeat India’s Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (World No. 381).

Breaking early for a 2–1 lead, Koevermans controlled the tempo throughout the first set, winning it 6–2. Bhamidipaty mounted a brief fightback in the second, but the Dutch player maintained her momentum to secure a 6–2, 6–4 result.

Sharing her approach, Koevermans said, “I wanted to run for every ball because it keeps me focused and forces my opponent to make more mistakes. It was important to stay in every point, and that’s what I did.”

The second singles match saw World No. 89 Suzan Lamens overpower India’s top-ranked player Sahaja Yamalapalli (No. 309).

Lamens dominated the first set 6–2 and, despite Yamalapalli leveling at 2–2 in the second after an early break, regained control with aggressive baseline play. She sealed a 6–2, 6–3 win to give the Netherlands an unassailable 2–0 lead.

Reflecting on the contest, Yamalapalli said, “Suzan is a very good player with a lot of experience. She didn’t give me any unforced errors, and I had to fight for every point. It shows me the level I want to get to and what I need to learn.”

The doubles rubber further underlined the Dutch dominance. Lamens partnered with Demi Schuurs to defeat India’s Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare with a one-sided 6–1, 6–1 victory. The pair controlled rallies from the outset, dropping just two games in the match to complete the clean sweep.

With the 3–0 result, the Netherlands secured their progression while India concluded their Play-off campaign at home.