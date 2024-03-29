Miami Open: Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden storm into doubles final

Top-ranked doubles duo Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden stormed into the men's doubles final of the Miami Open with a straight-set win in the semis on Thursday.

The Indo-Australian duo defeated the Spanish-Argentine duo of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-1 6-4 in the semifinals on Thursday night.

Bopanna had slipped to second spot in the doubles rankings after a quarterfinal loss at the Dubai Championships and a round-of-32 exit at the Indian Wells Masters, but the semifinal win here will help the Indian regain the top spot when they are updated on Monday.

Following the Australian Open triumph, the 44-year-old Bopanna climbed to the world No.1 spot in the ATP rankings, becoming the oldest player to do so.

In the final, Bopanna and Ebden will take on Ivan Dodig of Croatia and American Austin Krajicek, who beat the German duo of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz 6-4 6-7(7) 10-7 in the other semifinal.

BOPANNA BECOMES JUST THE 2ND INDIAN TO REACH THE FINAL OF ALL ATP MASTERS EVENTS



With this win, Bopanna became the second Indian to reach the final of all nine ATP Masters events after the legendary Leander Paes.

This will be 14th ATP Masters 1000 final for Rohan Bopanna and his first-ever in Miami. Overall, this will be his 63rd ATP Tour-level final. He has so far won 25 doubles titles.

This will also be the fifth appearance in an ATP Masters 1000 final for the Bopanna and Ebden pairing.