Tennis

Miami Open: Bopana-Shapovalov pair ousted after quarterfinal loss

he unseeded pair of Bopanna and Shapovalov had stunned the top seeded Croatian duo of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in straight sets in the previous round

Rohan Bopanna Denis Shapovalov Tennis
X

Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov (Source: Indian Tennis Daily)

By

PTI

Updated: 2022-03-30T11:38:23+05:30

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov were knocked out of the Miami Open men's doubles event after a straight set quarterfinal loss.

Frequent partners since 2019, the Indo-Candian duo went down 2-6 1-6 to sixth seeds Wesley Koolhof of Netherlands and Great Britain's Neal Skupski, failing to advance to the semifinal on Tuesday.

The unseeded pair of Bopanna and Shapovalov had stunned the top seeded Croatian duo of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in straight sets in the previous round.

Tennis Rohan Bopanna 
