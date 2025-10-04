Tennis: Manish Sureshkumar, Vaishnavi Adkar win singles titles at Fenesta Open

Tamil Nadu’s Manish Sureshkumar and Maharashtra’s Vaishnavi Adkar showcased their dominance to clinch the men’s and women’s singles titles, respectively, at the 30th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship held at the DLTA Complex, New Delhi, on Saturday.

In the men’s singles final, Manish delivered a composed performance to overcome Keerthivassan Suresh 6-4, 6-2. The Tamil Nadu star displayed consistency and tactical precision, breaking Keerthivassan’s rhythm with sharp baseline play and strong returns. After a closely fought first set, Manish maintained his momentum to close the second set and secure the crown.

In the women’s singles summit clash, Vaishnavi Adkar continued her fine form, outclassing Akanksha Nitture 6-1, 6-2. Vaishnavi started aggressively, breaking early to establish control and never looked back, using her precise shot-making and solid serve to seal the title in straight sets.

#InPhotos | Manish Sureshkumar wins the men’s singles title at the 30th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship held at DLTA Stadium in Delhi. Keerthivassan Suresh finishes as the runner-up in the final.



(📸: Ritik Sharma / UNI)

The championship, supported by DCM Shriram Ltd. and organized under the aegis of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA), remains India’s premier domestic tennis event, attracting top national talent.

In the Under-18 category, Harshini N battled past Snigdha Kanta 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in a thrilling three-hour encounter to lift the girls’ singles title. Meanwhile, Tavish Pahwa claimed the boys’ singles title after Hruthik Katakam retired due to injury, with the score standing at 7-6(2), 1-0 in Tavish’s favor.

In doubles action, Nitin Kumar Sinha and Maan Kesharwani triumphed in the men’s doubles final, defeating Manish Sureshkumar and Abhinav Sanjeev S 6-4, 3-6, [10-5]. In women’s doubles, Akanksha Nitture and Soha Sadiq teamed up to overpower Pooja Ingale and Yubrani Banerjee 6-2, 6-2.

The U-18 doubles saw spirited performances from India’s next generation — Vraj H. Gohil and Prakaash Sarran rallied past Karan Thapa and Channamallikarjuna Yale 2-6, 7-5, [10-5] in the boys’ final, while Savitha Bhuvaneswaran and Aahan clinched the girls’ doubles crown with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Akansha Ghosh and Deepshika V.

With a total prize pool exceeding ₹21.55 lakh and additional kit allowances for junior players, the Fenesta Open continues to be a vital platform for India’s rising tennis stars. The U-16 and U-14 singles events begin on October 5, with winners earning ₹25,000 tennis scholarships each.