Manas Dhamne shocks fifth seed Matej Dodig on opening day of Bengaluru Open

Eighteen-year-old Manas Dhamne produced the biggest upset of the opening day at the Bengaluru Open, defeating fifth seed Matej Dodig in a gripping three-set encounter to advance to the round of 16 on Monday.

The teenager from Satara displayed remarkable composure beyond his years to clinch a 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 victory, marking the most significant win of his young career in terms of opponent ranking. Dhamne applied early pressure in the opening set and held his nerve in key moments to edge ahead. Although Dodig responded by levelling the match in the second set, the Indian bounced back strongly in the decider, breaking serve twice to seize control and close out the contest convincingly.

Dhamne’s performance was underlined by impressive numbers, as he won a high percentage of points on his first serve and was effective at the net, reflecting an all-round display against a higher-ranked opponent.

India No. 1 Sumit Nagal also progressed smoothly, registering a straight-sets win over compatriot S. D. Prajwal Dev. After conceding an early break, Nagal settled quickly to secure a 6-3, 6-3 victory and move into the next round.

Elsewhere, France’s Matteo Martineau staged a strong comeback to eliminate third seed Jay Clarke in three sets. Second seed Harold Mayot, along with Timofey Skatov and Dan Martin, also advanced with wins on the opening day.

Qualifiers complete main draw

Earlier, several players secured their spots in the main draw after navigating the final round of qualifying, setting the stage for an intense week of competition. The opening day concluded with fourth seed Lloyd Harris scheduled to take the court in the evening session, as the tournament gathered momentum in Bengaluru.

Results

Round of 32

Manas Dhamne (IND) bt 5-Matej Dodig (CRO) 7-5, 6-4, 6-1; Sumit Nagal (IND) bt Prajwal Dev (IND) 6-3, 6-3; Matteo Martineau (Fra) bt 3-Jay Clarke (GBR) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2; 2-Harold Mayot (FRA) bt Petr Bar Biryukov 6-1, 6-4; Dan Martin (CAN) bt Vladyslav Orlov (UKR) 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-4; Timofey Skatov (KAZ) bt Neil Oberleitner (AUT) 6-3, 6-3

Final Qualifying

Alexis Gautier (FRA) bt Sidharth Rawat (IND) 6-4, 6-4; Eero Vasa (FIN) bt Arthur Reymond (FRA) 6-2, 6-3; Niels Visker (NED) bt Dominik Palan (CZE) 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-6(5); Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong (MAS) bt Kuan-Yi Lee (TEI) 7-5, 6-3; Aziz Ouakaa (TUN) bt Ryotaro Taguchi (JPN) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3; Felix Balshaw (FRA) bt Jumpei Yamasaki (JPN) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2