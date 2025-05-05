Tennis: Manas Dhamne bows out in Francavilla ATP 75 qualifying round

India's promising tennis talent Manas Dhamne fell short in a nail-biting three-set contest against Italy's Stefano Travaglia in the second qualifying round of the ATP 75 Francavilla al Mare tournament on Monday.

Despite a valiant comeback effort that saw him leading 4-2 with a break in the deciding set, Dhamne ultimately lost 3-6, 7-6(3), 4-6 in an epic battle that lasted 2 hours and 53 minutes.

The young Indian had made waves in the first qualifying round with an impressive straight-sets victory over former French Open semi-finalist Marco Cecchinato of Italy, dispatching the experienced home favorite 6-4, 6-4.

This notable win set up his encounter with Travaglia, where Dhamne showed fought back by recovering from a set down before cramps derailed his momentum.

It was a disappointing day overall for Indian players at the tournament, with several others exiting in the opening qualification round.

Siddhant Banthia was unable to overcome Portugal's Tiago Pereira, losing 4-6, 3-6, while Adil Kalyanpur suffered a more comprehensive defeat against Italy's Jacopo Berrettini, managing to win just one game in a 0-6, 1-6 loss.

Despite the setbacks, Dhamne's performance against established professionals signals his emerging potential on the international tennis circuit, particularly his ability to challenge a French Open semi-finalist and nearly upset another experienced Italian player.