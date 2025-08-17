Maaya Rajeshwaran to make Junior Grand Slam debut at US Open 2025

Indian tennis prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran will make her junior Grand Slam debut at the upcoming 2025 US Open, which is slated to commence on 31 August later this month.

Maaya's name features in the girls' main draw acceptance list, confirming her debut at the grandest of stages.

The Indian is currently ranked world No 55 in the junior girls rankings with 1027.5 points to her name.

Maaya had shot to fame earlier this year after her semi-final run at the WTA $125K event in Mumbai in February.

The 16-year-old Maaya, however, will not be the only Indian to feature in the main draw.

The boys' main draw will also witness Kriish Tyagi in action. He is currently India's highest ranked junior tennis player, placed 47th in the boys rankings.

The 2025 US Open will mark the third junior grand slam of the year for Tyagi, who had earned a direct main draw entry at the Australian Open as well as Wimbledon earlier this year.

On the other hand, Hitesh Chauhan, Arjun Rathi, Rethin Pranav Senthil Kumar, and Arnav Paparkar will feature in the boys' qualifying draws.