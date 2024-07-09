Leander Paes to exhibit Grand Slam trophies in Tennis Hall of Fame

Tennis legend Leander Paes will exhibit four of his cherished trophies when he is inducted into the prestigious International Tennis Hall of Fame later this month.

The induction ceremony will take place on July 20 at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, United States.



Paes, an 18-time Grand Slam champion, made this announcement during a special Wimbledon-themed event at the Taj Hotel in New Delhi on Saturday.



Joining Paes in the Class of 2024 is another Indian tennis great, Vijay Amritraj, who will present his 1983 Padma Shri award as part of the ceremony.



"I will be showcasing four Grand Slam winning trophies – from the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open, as well as four runners-up trophies since my father always reminds me of the 16 finals I've lost. Additionally, I am sharing my 1996 Olympic bronze medal with the Hall of Fame," said Paes.



"There will also be a tennis racquet from Wimbledon, a towel from my 2016 French Open win with Martina Hingis, my Davis Cup blazer, and my 1996 Olympic tracksuit," he added.

He made a nation believe! ❤️



Leander Paes' historic bronze at Atlanta 1996 was a moment of pride for both Leander and India. 🤩



The 51-year-old Paes, a Padma Bhushan awardee, was informed about his induction by the International Tennis Hall of Fame a few months ago, recognizing his significant contributions to the sport throughout his career.



"Induction is a rare honour, with only 274 people in the history of the sport being recognized. It is magical, and Leander Paes is among those icons," stated Dan Faber, CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame.