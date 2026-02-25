Kalaburagi to host ITF W35 tournament in March

Kalaburagi is set to stage the biggest women’s international tennis event in its history with the ITF W35 tournament scheduled from March 1 to 8, 2026, at the Chandrashekar Patil Stadium.

The USD 30,000 event, part of the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour governed by the International Tennis Federation, marks the city’s debut at the W35 level.

The tournament will feature a 32-player singles main draw, following a 32-player qualifying competition that begins on March 1.

A 16-team doubles draw is also part of the event, with main draw matches commencing on March 3. As a W35 category competition, the tournament offers significant ranking points and serves as a pathway for players aiming to compete at higher tiers, including the WTA Tour.

Strong Indian and International Field Assembled

The entry list includes players from 11 countries. Thailand’s Achisa Chanta and Netherlands’ Jasmijn Gimbrere headline the overseas contingent. The Indian challenge will be led by Vaishnavi Adkar, who recently rose to India No. 2 after reaching the singles final of the ITF W100 event in Bengaluru, becoming the first Indian woman since 2009 to achieve the milestone at that level.

She will be joined by Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Ankita Raina, along with Zeel Desai, Akanksha Dileep Nitture, Shruti Ahlawat and Sonal Patil in the singles main draw.

Karnataka has hosted several major international competitions in recent months, including Davis Cup Qualifiers and the Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs, reinforcing its growing status as a tennis hub. Kalaburagi previously staged lower-tier ITF women’s events, but the W35 represents a significant upgrade in prize money and category, further strengthening India’s footprint on the global women’s tennis calendar.