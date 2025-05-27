Watch: Tempers flare between Indian and Pakistan at Junior Davis Cup

India's U-16 boys’ tennis team ended their Asia-Oceania Junior Davis Cup campaign on a high by defeating Pakistan 2-0 in the playoff for 11th place on Saturday in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

The fixture saw Indian youngsters Prakaash Sarran and Tavish Pahwa deliver clutch performances in tense super tie-breaks to seal the win.

In the opening singles match, Prakaash Sarran displayed composure after dropping the first set in a tie-break, eventually overcoming Abu Bakar Talha 6-7(2), 6-3, [10-4]. Tavish Pahwa followed suit in an equally dramatic contest, rallying from a set down to edge out Mikaeel Ali Baig 4-6, 6-2, [12-10].

A video shared by Indian Tennis Daily captured a tense post-match exchange at the net where the Pakistani player misses a handshake swing extended by the Indian. When the latter holds his ground, the visibly agitated Pakistan teen returns to complete the handshake formality.

"I'm not mad at you," he is heard yelling at the Indian.

The footage drew the ire of netizens who deemed the Pakistan player as having disrespected his opponent.

What the video here:

🇮🇳 India - 🇵🇰 Pakistan Handshake Drama at the Junior Davis Cup in Kazakhstan



India beat Pakistan 2-0 pic.twitter.com/mI85JBETCo — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) May 27, 2025

Earlier, the Indian team had lost 1-2 to New Zealand, following a 9-11 loss in the super tie-break of doubles in the 9th-12th place play-off match.

Japan emerged as the tournament champions, defeating Korea 2-0 in the final.

Chinese Taipei secured third place with a 3-0 win over China. The top four teams—Japan, Korea, Chinese Taipei, and China—earned qualification for the World Group stage to be held later in Europe.

India finished 11th out of 16 participating nations.

The full rankings placed Australia fifth, followed by Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Uzbekistan, Thailand, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, and Malaysia.