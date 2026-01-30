Tennis: Jensi Kanabar crowned Australian Open Asia Pacific U14 champion

India's Jensi Kanabar was crowned the U14 women's singles champion at the 2026 Australian Open Asia-Pacific on Friday.

Kanabar fought back from a set down against home favourite Musemma Cilek to clinch the title with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 win in the final.

Trailing 3-6, 0-2 in the all important clash, the 14-year-old from Gujarat put up a splendid display of aggressive tennis as she scripted a memorable turnaround.

Kanabar won 12 of the last 15 games played in the contest to be crowned the champion.

Kanabar was ranked world No 293 in ITF World Junior Rankings before the tournament and is expected to jump further up, thanks to her triumph.

Having won the U14 women's singles title at the 2025 National Championships in October last year, Kanabar had established herself as one of the brightest young prospects to watch out for in Indian tennis.

She had also represented India at the 2025 Wimbledon in U14 last year before winning the ITF Junior 30 title in Ahmedabad in what was her debut on the circuit.



