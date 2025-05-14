Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2025: Bopanna-Pavlasek exit in second round

Indian challenge at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2025 ended after experienced Rohan Bopanna and his Czech partner Adam Pavlasek bowed out in the men’s doubles pre-quarterfinals in Rome, Italy on Tuesday.

The Bopanna-Pavlasek pair suffered a straight-set loss to the British duo of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski 3-6, 3-6 in one hour and nine minutes.

Bopanna-Pavlasek suffered a crucial break in the sixth game to trail 2-4 as their oppenents claimed the opening set. The Indo-Czech pair were broken twice in the fifth and ninth game of the second set to concede the match.

Earlier, Bopanna and Pavlasek had upset sixth seed Michael Venus of New Zealand and Nikola Mektić of Croatia 4-6, 7-6, 10-4 in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway lost their opening round to fourth seeds Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina 1-6, 2-6.

Both Bopanna and Bhambri's early exits from the past few tournaments have raised concerns about their current form, especially ahead of the French Open later this month.