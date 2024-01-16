'Injury break made me a better & more mature player,' says Sumit Nagal

Earlier today, Sumit Nagal roared in glory when the Indian tennis sensation won the first round of the Australian Open and became the first Indian male player since Ramesh Krishnan in 1989 to beat a seeded player at a Grand Slam. After achieving this historic feat, he sat down for a post-match interview with Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster for the tournament in India, explaining his injury struggles, game strategy, and preparations for the upcoming game.



Discussing his struggles with injury in the past few months and how that helped him, Sumit explained, "The last 12-18 months had been both good and bad. Bad due to my injury, and good because I learned a lot during my break. When I returned to the court after the injury, it made me a better and more mature player. I felt and understood tennis much better, and I think that is paying off on the courts."

Later, Sumit went on to explain his mindset when he saw Alexander Bublik talking a lot to himself and his box between 1st and 2nd serves, "When I saw him doing that, I knew I have to be there and just have to give him another ball. Serve a lot of first serves, and not give him chances too many times, and I think that worked well for me. Make him move a lot, and get him more and more annoyed."



After defeating the World Ranked No 27 player in straight sets and achieving the unthinkable, Sumit concluded with his preparation strategy for the upcoming game, saying, "The plan for tomorrow is to take it easy, do ice bath, get some massage, get some extra hours in sleep. That's a very typical day-off routine for me."

