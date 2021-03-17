Top
Tennis

Indo-Pak Bopanna and Qureshi pair loses first match after reunion

The last time Bopanna and Qureshi played together was in 2014

By

Press Trust of India

Updated: 2021-03-17T13:16:13+05:30

The 'Indo-Pak pair' of Rohan Bopanna and Aisam ul Haq Qureshi lost its first match after rejoining forces, bowing out of the ATP 500 event here on Wednesday.

Up against second seeds Bruno Soares and Jamie Murray, the unseeded Indo-Pak team lost 7-6(4) 2-6 1-10 in the opening round of the USD 1204960 hard court tournament.

After trailing 0-7 in the Super Tie Breaker, it was an enormous task for them to pull back.

The last time Bopanna and Qureshi played together was in 2014 at the an ATP event in Shenzen. Both the players had made it clear that their reunion was one-off arrangement since their low combined ranking won't let them enter the bigger tournaments.

