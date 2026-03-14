Indian Wells Open: Yuki Bhambri ousted in semis

Indian tennis ace Yuki Bhambri and his Swedish partner Andre Goransson's successful run at the Indian Wells Open 2026 ended in California, United States, on Friday.

The Indo-Swedish pair were halted by French-Monacan pair of Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Valcherot in a three-set thriller 5-7, 7-6(7), 5-10.

The semi-final was the first final four appearance by an Indian in an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in the last two years since the title-winning run of Rohan Bopanna at the Miami Masters in 2024.





🚨#News l Yuki Bhambri exits in the semi-finals at the Indian Wells Masters 2026🏆



🇮🇳Yuki Bhambri/Andre Goransson🇸🇪 lost to 🇫🇷Arthur Rinderknech/Valentin Vacherot🇲🇨 in three games.



🎾Score: 5-7, 7(7) - 6(3), 5-10.#tennis #Yukibhambri pic.twitter.com/Kqo95mE8HN — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 14, 2026

Bhambri and Goransson started on a strong note, but falied to convert their efforts into win, losing the opening set closely at 5-7. In the second set, the Indo- Sewdish pair fought hard to force a tie-break and clinched it 7-6 (7) to force a decider.