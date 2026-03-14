Tennis
Indian Wells Open: Yuki Bhambri ousted in semis
The Indo-Swedish pair lost to Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Valcherot in a three-set thriller 5-7, 7-6(7), 5-10.
Indian tennis ace Yuki Bhambri and his Swedish partner Andre Goransson's successful run at the Indian Wells Open 2026 ended in California, United States, on Friday.
The Indo-Swedish pair were halted by French-Monacan pair of Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Valcherot in a three-set thriller 5-7, 7-6(7), 5-10.
The semi-final was the first final four appearance by an Indian in an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in the last two years since the title-winning run of Rohan Bopanna at the Miami Masters in 2024.
Bhambri and Goransson started on a strong note, but falied to convert their efforts into win, losing the opening set closely at 5-7. In the second set, the Indo- Sewdish pair fought hard to force a tie-break and clinched it 7-6 (7) to force a decider.