Indian Wells Open: Yuki Bhambri reaches maiden ATP Masters semi-final

Indian ace Yuki Bhambri and his Swedish partner Andre Goransson reached the semi-final of the Indian Wells Open 2026 in California, United States, on Wednesday.

The duo defeated the Austrian-Italian pairing of Alexander Erler and Andrea Vavassori 6-3, 7-6 in straight sets to book their place in the final four.

This will be the first-ever semi-final at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament for Yuki Bhambri after having two quarterfinal exits last year in Miami and Indian Wells.

This will also be India's first ATP Masters semi-final in two years since the title-winning run of Rohan Bopanna at the Miami Masters in 2024.

The Indo-Swedish pair had a brilliant start to the match, winning two breaks in the first set itself, and hence won this opening set without much trouble.

Vavassori and Erler were under huge pressure throughout the set, and they couldn't handle it, conceding these two breaks despite saving 3 break points.

Yuki and Andre had another early advantage in the second set, winning the break in the 4th game, but they failed to capitalise and conceded their first break of the match in the very next game.

But after that, neither of the four players looked in any trouble and comfortably held their serves without even dropping a breaking point to force a tiebreaker in the set.

In the tiebreaker, the Indo-Swedish pair maintained the perfect serve record but induced two mini-breaks on their opponents and comfortably claimed the win.

They will next take on the French-Monacan pair of Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Valcherot in the semi-finals on Friday.