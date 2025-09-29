India announces squad for 2025 Billie Jean King Cup World group play-off

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has announced the Indian women’s tennis team for the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup (BJKC) World Group Play-Off, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from 14th to 16th November 2025.

This will mark the first time that India hosts BJKC play-off matches, with matches set to take place at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium.

The Professional Selection Committee of AITA, in its meeting on 29th September 2025, selected the following players based on rankings, recent performances, and availability:

Sahaja Yamalapalli

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty

Ankita Raina

Riya Bhatia

Prarthana Thombare

Vaidehi Chaudhari will serve as the reserve player.

Ahead of the Play-Offs, a coaching camp will commence on 4th November 2025 in Bengaluru. Zeel Desai and Shruti Ahlawat have been invited to participate in the camp. Mr. Vishal Uppal and Ms. Radhika Kanitkar will lead the team as Captain and Coach, respectively.

India has been drawn in Group G alongside Slovenia and the seventh-seeded Netherlands. The three teams will compete in round-robin matches, with the group winner advancing to the 2026 Qualifiers. The other two teams will return to their respective 2026 Regional Group I events.

This will be only the second time India features in the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs. The Indian team, led by Ankita Raina, secured its berth after finishing second in the Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Asia-Oceania Group I in April. Previously, India reached the play-offs in 2021 but lost 3-1 away to Latvia.

The Billie Jean King Cup, formerly known as the Fed Cup, is one of the most prestigious international tennis tournaments for women, equivalent to the men’s Davis Cup, bringing together top-ranked players from across the globe in a team format.

The AITA expressed confidence in the squad and coaching staff, emphasizing their preparation and strong performances as key factors for India’s success in the historic home-hosted World Group Play-Off.