Tennis: India to host Billie Jean King Cup in April 2026

India is all set to host the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group I at the DLTA Stadium from 7 April to 11 April, 2026.

The single-round robin tournament will feature Indonesia, Korea, New Zealand, Mongolia, and Thailand apart from the hosts.

The top two teams from the tournament will be promoted to the Billie Jean King Cup Playoffs, which will be held later this year.

India had hosted the Billie Jean King Cup Asia Oceania Group I ties in Pune last year. India had then qualified for the Playoffs on the back of an impressive show from Shrivalli Bhamidipaty.

The playoffs, however, didn't pan out as expected for India as they lost both their ties against Slovenia and the Netherlands respectively.