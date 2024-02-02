India enters as favourite against Pakistan in historical Davis Cup tie

The Indian Davis Cup team will enter the historic Davis Cup World Group 1 play-off tie against Pakistan as overwhelming favourites. India has never lost to Pakistan in Davis Cup history, winning all seven ties so far, and the trend is likely to continue.

Pakistan will be playing on grass courts with their biggest and most experienced stars, Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan.

If Pakistan stood a chance against India, it had to be on the grass courts because both Aisam and Aqeel are tremendous fighters, and this surface brings the best out of them.

For India, N Sriram Balaji is playing singles along with Ramkumar Ramanathan. Despite being a doubles specialist, Balaji will play singles due to the fast nature and low bounce on the Islambad courts.

Also, Balaji has the experience of playing at a good level and that will give him the confidence to handle the pressure of playing against Pakistan on their home soil.

He recently played at the Australian Open and the one-week camp in New Delhi, before arriving in Islamabad, would have also made him sharper and ready for the singles challenge.

"I have shifted to doubles in the last couple of years but that does not mean I am away from singles. I am practicing singles whenever I can. When I get the opportunity to play Challengers I do play, so I am excited to play against Pakistan," he said.

Currently one of India's best singles players, Ramkumar will look to use his strength of playing on grass courts. His career-best result of making the ATP250 final in Newport also came on grass courts.

Ramkumar will open the tie for India with a clash against 43-year-old Aisam, who said he is "younger at heart."

India's non-playing captain Zeeshan Ali felt that it would be a close tie and refused to engage in discussion on why the Indian cricket team or other Indian athletes do not travel to Pakistan for competition.



"We are here to play tennis. Certain decisions are taken by the government and we have no role in that. We have come prepared, and we have a job to do," he said and also acknowledged the warm hospitality the host has offered to the Indian team.

Pakistan has nominated Barkatullah and Muzammil Murtaza to take on Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni in the doubles.

Teams can change nominations on the morning of the match. If It's 1-1 on day one, Aisam and Aqeel may play the doubles as well, as they have done in the past.

Pakistan is playing in home conditions but not many home fans will be there to cheer them as ITF has allowed only 500 guests and fans to watch the action unfold at Islamabad Sports Complex.

Draw for India v Pakistan tie:

February 3:

1st singles: Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Aisam Ul Haq Qureshi

2nd singles : Aqeel Khan vs Sriram Balaji

February 4:

Doubles: Barkatullah/Muzammil Murtaza vs Yuki Bhambri/Saketh Myneni

1st reverse singles: Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Aqeel Khan

2nd singles: Aisam ul haq Qureshi vs Sriram Balaji.