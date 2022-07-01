India to face Norway in September for Davis Cup

Three-time finalist team India is getting ready to challenge lower-ranked Norway as the tournament returns to Hakons Hall, Lillehammer, Norway after a long gap.

Hosts Norway have confirmed that they will host the Indian Davis Cup team on September 16 and 17 in their next World Group I tie, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) announced on Thursday.

India has made it thrice to the finals of the Davis Cup - in 1966, 1974, and 1987 - the 'World Cup of Tennis' as the premier international team event is popularly described by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

There is a lot of hope and anticipation amongst the fans as India and Norway will face each other for the first time in the history of the Davis cup and we look forward to observing some scintillating Tennis from the Men in Blue.

The hosts have a choice of playing either on Thursday-Friday or Friday-Saturday and Noway have chosen the first option. India will face Norway for the first time in the prestigious event.