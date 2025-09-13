Sumit Nagal powers India past Switzerland for first European away Davis Cup win in 32 years

The Indian men’s tennis team scripted history in Biel on Saturday, defeating Switzerland 3-1 in their Davis Cup 2025 World Group I tie.

This was India’s first away Davis Cup win against a European nation in 32 years, the last coming against France in 1993.

Sumit Nagal sealed the victory with a commanding 6-1, 6-3 win over Switzerland’s Henry Bernet in the decisive reverse singles rubber. India, ranked 37 in the Davis Cup standings, upset ninth-seeded Switzerland (ranked 24) to book a spot in the 2026 World Group Qualifiers first round.





Day 1 dominance

India had taken control of the tie on Saturday at the Swiss Tennis Arena. Making his Davis Cup debut, Dhakshineswar Suresh stunned home favourite Jerome Kym 7-6(4), 6-3 in the opening singles rubber.

The 626th-ranked Suresh displayed remarkable composure, saving multiple break points before clinching the match in straight sets.

Later, India’s spearhead Sumit Nagal overcame two-time Olympian Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-3, 7-6(4). Nagal broke Huesler twice in the first set and held his nerve in a second-set tiebreak, giving India a 2-0 cushion after Day 1.

The Swiss pair of Jakub Paul and Henry Bernet hit back on Saturday, defeating N. Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli in the doubles clash. Their win cut India’s lead to 2-1.

Nagal delivers again

With the tie finely poised, Nagal once again rose to the occasion. Facing 18-year-old Bernet in the first of the reverse singles on Saturday, the Indian number one broke early and dominated from the baseline.

This triumph marks India’s first Davis Cup away victory over a European nation since 1993, a result that reflects the team’s resilience and depth. It is also India’s maiden away success under the revamped Davis Cup format introduced in 2019.

The win ensures India’s progress to the 2026 World Group Qualifiers first round, while Switzerland will have to contest the 2026 World Group I play-offs.

India, three-time Davis Cup runners-up (1966, 1974, 1987), will now look to build on this momentum in its quest to return to the elite stages of the competition.