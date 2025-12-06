How the Tennis Premier League is redefining the sport in India

As the seventh season of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) approaches, founders Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain stand at a unique intersection of ambition and execution. What began as a venture between two friends, driven by a desire to promote Indian players and improve the sport, has evolved into a major league drawing top international talent.

The league is now set to make a strategic debut in a new sporting hub: Ahmedabad.

The league’s success, according to Mrunal, rests on a clear mission: "The intent from the last seven years is to grow the sport of tennis in India".

Global Talent Drives Season 7 Expectations

The TPL is poised for its biggest season yet, marked by a significant elevation in the quality of global talent. While previous years saw players ranked in the top 100 globally, this season features athletes ranked in the top 50 including Italy's Luciano Darderi, Alexandre Muller of France, and Britain's Dan Evans.

They'll play alongside Indian youngsters like Dakshineshwar Suresh, Sahaja Yamalapalli, and legends like Rohan Bopanna.

This influx of high-caliber players is being hosted at the Gujarat University campus, a venue Kunal called the "perfect venue to host the TPL season 7".

"We are expecting larger crowds to come in primarily because the players that are going to be playing this season are much higher profile players," said Kunal.

The Strategic Shift to Ahmedabad

After spending six successful years in Maharashtra, the TPL is making a calculated move to Ahmedabad. Kunal explained that the decision was "well thought of and well planned". The choice aligns directly with the region’s growing importance in the global sporting landscape.

"Moving it to Ahmedabad will be the perfect fit because not only Commonwealth Games but we are also hopeful and expecting the 2036 Olympics to happen in Ahmedabad," Kunal revealed.

He added that the city possesses a strong affinity for the sport: "The people in Ahmedabad love tennis" and are "very sports friendly".

Ultimately, moving outside of Maharashtra was necessary to give the chance to other states to witness this 25 point format which has been introduced in TPL.

Born from Friendship, Defined by Innovation

The league's origin story traces back to a friendship stretching over two decades. Kunal, a former player and coach, and Mrunal, with a background in media and business, sought a way to combine their skills.

Inspired by the success of the IPL and other short-format leagues like Pro Kabadi, they realized that traditional tennis formats, which can last about three-and-a-half to four hours, struggled to maintain audience interest.

"The initial thought was how do we promote Indian players and do something good for Indian tennis," Kunal said, leading to the creation of the innovative 25-point format.

This structure sees two teams playing 100 points in each tie, with each game worth 25 points.

The genius of the 25-point rule is lies clarity and excitement. Unlike a long set where a point may become inconsequential, in the format introduced by TPL every point matters.

"Every point that you play gets added to your total team tally," explained Kunal.

The format is also easily accessible to non-tennis fans, as there is no complicated terms like deuce or advantage.

Initially players had their share of apprehensions but they have grown to enjoy it, revealed Kunal.

Star Power and Economic Sustainability

The league has sustained seven seasons by focusing investment on the "product" i.e. player quality, marketing, and league development. TPL has also successfully attracted some of the biggest names in Indian tennis and entertainment.

While Leander Paes has been a part of the league since its inception, Sania Mirza and Mahesh Bhupathi have also joined hands with TPL this season. The trio is also slated to return to the court for an exhibition match during the league.

Besides celebrity ownership, featuring names like Sonali Bendre and Rakul Preet Singh and others, also provides a crucial boost.

"Their movies and their work body of work impact so much to the Indian audience. So when they come to support a sport a lot of their audience, who are watching come forward and look at that what is this they're talking about," explained Mrunal about the need of star power.

"Whether it's Sonali's body of work or Rakul being there I think it's it's definitely been a big backbone for a tennis premier league to get its popularity," he added.

Despite wide support from athletes and national federation AITA, Kunal admitted the league faces one major hurdle.

"The only challenge I would say is to get good sponsors on board which not only us but any any sport is facing outside of cricket. The corporates need to understand that there are other sports in the country which need to be supported," he said.

Success, however, is clear in the numbers and longevity. Last year, the TPL recorded a digital reach of over 130 million and 7.2 million viewers on broadcast. Furthermore, Mrunal highlighted the buzzing atmosphere, noting that last year, they had a "1200 capacity stadium full for the weekends" and "had to add around 300 more seats" for the finals.

The Vision: Race to Gold and Grand Slam Dreams

The founders are not just focused on the present season but on India’s future Olympic prospects. TPL's Race to Gold program is aimed at achieving their dream of securing a medal for India in tennis at the 2036 Olympics.

The initiative supports the next generation – under 10, under 12, and under 14 kids – by sponsoring them, organizing online educational sessions, and offering opportunities to interact with top players. They host over 400 tournaments annually, even in remote areas, to select potential scholarship winners.

Looking ahead, Kunal shared the league’s ultimate, aspirational vision: "Our basic dream and vision... is to create an event like a grand slam where people from all over the world will come to India to just watch TPL".

"It might sound too far-fetched or maybe a little over ambitious," Kunal concluded, "but we want to create like a grand slam event for tennis in India".