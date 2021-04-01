Haryana Tennis to host two USD 25,000 ITF women's events in Jhajjar

After successfully hosting the pending 2020 Nationals, the state of Haryana is now gearing up to host two back-to-back USD 25000 ITF women's events in a few weeks from now. The two events will be played on the clay courts of the Joygaon Academy in Jhajjar.

The first event will begin on April 26 and the second on May 3. "More than 300 tournaments out of about 900 hosted by AITA in India are done by Haryana Tennis Association, every year.

We held the women's Rs.5 lakh event in March at Vishaal Uppal's Tennis Project in Gurugram," said Suman Kapur, the secretary of the Haryana Tennis Association. "It was followed by the National hard court championship for men and women, offering Rs.10 lakh prize at the same venue.

These two women's USD 25,000 events in Jhajjar will be a big boost for Indian women's tennis." Talking about the facilities at the academy, Kapur explained that it has eight flood-lit clay courts.

Haryana Tennis Association has hosted the Davis Cup against Korea in Chandigarh in 2016.