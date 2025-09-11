Guru Samruddhi acquires GS Delhi Aces in TPL; Leander Paes onboard as ambassador

Guru Samruddhi House of Investments, a diversified and visionary enterprise with a presence across co-operative societies, insurance, tourism, and real estate, has acquired the GS Delhi Aces franchise in Tennis Premier League ahead of the 7th edition of the league.

Adding star power to the franchise, Indian tennis legend, 18-time Grand Slam Champion and Olympic Bronze Medallist, Mr. Leander Paes has joined GS Delhi Aces as the Brand Ambassador.

One of the most celebrated athletes in Indian sporting history, Paes brings with him a wealth of experience, passion, and a winning mindset.

The launch event of GS Delhi Aces took place in Dubai on 10th September, marking the very first team launch at the international stage in the history of TPL.

On this occasion, Sadguru Shri Guruji blessed the team with his presence. Over 500 attendees were present, extending a warm welcome to the team and its newly announced brand ambassador, Leander Paes.

Paes said, “I have been a part of TPL since its inception. This year is a special one for the league as it will become India’s fourth sporting league to complete seven successful seasons, and I am delighted to be associated with GS Delhi Aces.”

With the entry of GS Delhi Aces, the eight-franchise Tennis Premier League continues its mission to revolutionize the Indian tennis ecosystem and provide opportunities for both established and emerging talent.

The league also features prominent names such as Sania Mirza (Ambassador, Gurgaon Grand Slammers), Mahesh Bhupathi (CEO, SG Sports), Rakul Preet Singh (Co-owner, Hyderabad Strikers), and Sonali Bendre (Co-owner, Chennai Smashers).

Guru Samruddhi House of Investments, known for its commitment to empowering individuals, fostering inclusivity, and driving growth across sectors, has now extended its legacy of trust and integrity into the world of professional sports through this acquisition.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Pusdekar, CMD, Guru Samruddhi and Lead Partner, GS Delhi Aces, said: “We are immensely proud to represent the confidence of putting on a good show for tennis fans in Delhi and across the country.”

Welcoming the new franchise, Kunal Thakkur, Co-Founder of TPL, said: “We are delighted to welcome Guru Samruddhi House of Investments to the TPL family as we embark on a landmark seventh season. This year, for the very first time, the league will feature ATP top-ranked players within 30–50.”

Mrunal Jain, Co-Founder of TPL, added: “TPL continues to attract visionary partners like Guru Samruddhi House of Investments. With the addition of big corporates, we are confident that this season will be historic, competitive, and truly memorable.”