Government of Maharashtra and MSLTA announce 20 ITF tournaments in the state

After successfully hosting major international events such as the ATP Tour 250, WTA 125, and PMR Challenger tournaments for the past five consecutive years, the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Maharashtra, along with the ATP Organising Committee, has decided to expand tennis development directly to the district level in collaboration with the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA).

Present during the press conference were MSLTA President Mr. Prashant Sutar, Mr. Sunder Iyer, Hon Secretary MSLTA, Mr. Ashish Sharma (IAS), Chairman for the ITF Tournament Initiative and Mr. Shravan Hardikar (IAS), Managing Director, MMRDA and Secretary for the ITF tournament initiative.

Under this new initiative, a total of 20 international tournaments sanctioned by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) - offering prize money of USD 15,000 and USD 25,000 - will be organised across various districts in the state. This initiative is expected to significantly boost tennis at the grassroots and district levels while providing Indian players with greater opportunities to earn valuable world ranking points and shine on the global stage.

Speaking on the occasion, MSLTA President Prashant Sutar stated, "This initiative marks the first significant step in my tenure as MSLTA President to ensure tennis is no longer confined to metropolitan cities but reaches rural and district-level players across Maharashtra. By hosting ITF tournaments on home soil, we want to give our players the right exposure and infrastructure without the financial burden of overseas travel."

Currently, Indian players often need to travel abroad to improve their world rankings and gain entry into Challenger-level tournaments, which involves substantial financial expenses which not all players can afford. With ITF tournaments now being hosted within Maharashtra, Indian players will have a golden opportunity to earn crucial ranking points on home soil.

The Government of Maharashtra, through the Urban Development Department, has issued a special Government Resolution (GR) to facilitate this initiative. Tournaments will be held in cities that already possess adequate tennis infrastructure or where new facilities are planned to be developed.

The prize money for these tournaments will be funded through the 5 percent sports allocation in the annual budgets of municipal corporations. Additional financial support will also be mobilised through partnerships with local industries and institutions.

To ensure smooth execution, district-level committees will be formed under the leadership of Municipal Commissioners, District Collectors, and Superintendents of Police. The State Government has appointed Ashish Sharma (IAS) as Chairman and Shravan Hardikar (IAS) as Secretary for the ITF tournament initiative.

Mr. Ashish Sharma (IAS), Chairman for the ITF Tournament Initiative said, "We are partnering with MSLTA to develop tennis and build a robust ecosystem from the ground up. This will empower districts to host world-class events, fostering talent and infrastructure that positions Maharashtra as a tennis powerhouse."

Mr. Shravan Hardikar (IAS), Managing Director, MMRDA and Secretary for the ITF tournament initiative added, " Alongside the ITF events, we are also organizing All India-level junior tournaments in the preceding week, so juniors can come, play, and also watch the seniors in action. Our aim is to ensure more players get into the sport at the grassroot level so that we can have more players from Maharashtra shine in the future."

This ambitious five-year roadmap reflects the Government’s commitment to placing Maharashtra tennis prominently on the global map.

The first tournament is scheduled to be held in Mumbai at MSLTA from 15th to 22nd March, followed by Nagpur from 22nd to 29th March and then later in Sambhahjinagar from 29th March to 5th April.