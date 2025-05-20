French Open: Sumit Nagal downs Krueger in qualifier

India’s Sumit Nagal moved a step closer to securing his place in the 2025 French Open main draw that begins on May 25 in Paris.

On Tuesday, Nagal overpowered America’s Mitchell Krueger 6-1, 6-1 in straight sets to advance to the second round of the qualifiers.

The 170-ranked Nagal’s challenge against Krueger, 141st in the world, lasted one hour and 14 minutes.

Nagal, India’s lone entry in men’s singles, needs to win two more matches to make the main draw.

#News | 🇮🇳Sumit Nagal has beaten 🇺🇸 Mitchell Krueger in Rd 1 of the French Open Men's Singles qualifiers.



👉Nagal overpowered the American in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 💐



📸Reuters#frenchopen #tennis pic.twitter.com/9vAfEzsJxi — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 20, 2025

In his French Open outing last year, Nagal had lost to Karen Khachanov in the first round.

However, the Indian’s best performance at a tennis Grand Slam was in the 2024 Australian Open when he advanced to the second round.

On Tuesday, Nagal started on a positive note, breaking his American opponent in the first, third and seventh game to seal the first set 6-1.

The second set was also a replica as Nagal broke Krueger twice in fourth and sixth games to win the match.

Krueger hit four aces as against Nagal’s one but the Indian emerged stronger.

Sumit Nagal will now face Jurij Rodionov of Austria in the next round, with the latter defeating the USA’s Christopher Eubanks 7-6(7-4), 6-3 in the opening match.